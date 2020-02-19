Pregnant woman, unborn child dead after Henry County shooting

| By

FROM HENRY COUNTY SHERIFF’s OFFICE: On February 18, 2020, at 9:48 pm the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot at 60 Fourth St., Fieldale, VA. At 9:52 pm deputies arrived on the scene and located the victim lying outside. The victim, Krystal Anne McReynolds, 34, of McKinley Dr., Bassett, VA, had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville and subsequently transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Krystal Anne McReynolds was treated for life-threatening injuries. Krystal Anne McReynolds has passed away as a result of those injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that McReynolds was approximately four to five months pregnant. The unborn child, also passed away.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia will be conducting an autopsy of McReynolds and her unborn child to determine the cause and manner of death.

The suspect, Thomas Christopher McDowell, 35, of 42 Badger Dr., Fieldale, VA, was arrested and charged with the following.

· Aggravated malicious wounding

· Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony

· Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

As a result of the death, McDowell has been charged with second degree murder of Krystal Anne McReynolds and use of a firearm during the commission of murder.

McDowell is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

This incident remains under investigation, and additional charges are anticipated in regards to this ongoing investigation.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.