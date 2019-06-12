Police: Young boy shot in Roanoke apartment, no arrests

Roanoke City Police say a young boy is under hospital treatment for what police describe as serious injuries. Officers got the call Monday evening to the Westwood Village apartments just off Salem Turnpike. Police say the family is co-operating, and there are no arrests at this time, but they are not releasing further information.

