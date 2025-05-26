New: On May 24, 2025, at approximately 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Glengary Ave NW for the report of an assault in progress. At 11:06 p.m., officers received additional information that a shooting had just occurred. Upon arrival, they located a man with gunshot wound injuries outside of a residence. He died at the scene.The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Deven Price Singleton, of Roanoke,43-year-old Antonio Demetrus Dudley, of Roanoke, was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force in Roanoke on May 25, 2025. He is charged with second-degree murder.The Roanoke Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshals Service for their continued support and partnership.

