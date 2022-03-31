Party in Elmwood returns with new title sponsor

(from Downtown Roanoke Inc.) The best beach party in the valley is back! We are excited to announce Delta Dental as the new title sponsor for Party in Elmwood, which will return for 2022 bringing 19 weeks of outdoor, live music to Elmwood Park. The season takes place every Thursday from 5:30 – 8:30 pm in Elmwood Park and runs from May 19 through September 22. Admission to each concert is just $5 and children under 12 are free. Season passes are available for $85, and the deadline to purchase is May 1.

This season’s band lineup includes The Ember featuring Craig Woolard, Band of Oz, Jim Quick and the Coastline, The Kings, Too Much Sylvia, and more. The full season schedule and additional details can be found at www.DowntownRoanoke.org. Party in Elmwood is sponsored by Delta Dental, Budweiser, City of Roanoke, Q99, WDBJ7, WFIR, Sports Radio WPLY, and Coca-Cola.