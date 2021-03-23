Party in Elmwood Park set to return in May

From Downtown Roanoke Inc. After canceling our 2020 season of Party in Elmwood, we are excited to announce Party in Elmwood will return for 2021 bringing 22 weeks of outdoor, live music to Elmwood Park. Check out the schedule below!COVID-19 Guidelines:

We will follow all guidelines in place over the duration of the Party in Elmwood season. At the time of this release, that includes masks, social distancing, extra spacing between attendees and performers, and an attendee limit of 1,000 for Elmwood Park. Anyone experiencing fever, symptoms of COVID-19, or who has tested positive for COVID-19 or have a known exposure to someone who has COVID-19 must stay at home.

The Best Beach Party in the Valley is in Elmwood Park every Thursday night starting from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. Admission is $5 per person at the gate. Kids under 12 are free!

Join us for all of your favorite bands and jams! Enjoy music, friends, food, and drinks in the region’s most vibrant and exciting destination: Downtown Roanoke. Bring your lawn chair and relax in Elmwood Park. No coolers, please.

Visit the Party in Elmwood Facebook page for event updates due to weather.

2021 EVENT DATES:

5/20 – Chairmen of the Board

5/27 – Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band

6/3 – Band of Oz

6/10 – The Entertainers

6/17 – The Embers feat. Craig Woolard

6/24 – Bill Deal’s Original Rhondels

7/1 – The Kings

7/8 – Too Much Sylvia

7/15 – Legacy Motown Revue

7/22 – The Catalinas

7/29 – Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot

8/5 – Cat5 Band

8/12 – The Pizazz Band

8/19 – Jim Quick & Coastline

8/26 – Band of Oz

9/2 – The Embers feat. Craig Woolard

9/9 – The Entertainers

9/16 – Too Much Sylvia

9/23 – Part-Time Party Time Band

9/30 – The Holiday Band

10/7 – Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band

10/14 – The Kings

Each season we partner with local non-profits who help us by volunteering at our shows. In turn, DRI makes a donation to these wonderful organizations. This year’s partner non-profits will be announced soon.