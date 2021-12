UPDATE: Roanoke County roadway back open after accident

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and the road reopened.

PREVIOUS: From Roanoke County Police:The 4700 Block of Yellow Mountain Rd. between Meadow Ln and Bryan Rd is blocked due to a single vehicle crash. The crash resulted in damage to a power pole. Anyone traveling this morning is encouraged to avoid this area and find an alternate route. This press release will be updated once the road opens.