One person taken to hospital following Roanoke County fire

| By

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 4:00a.m., on Monday, November 16, 2020 to the 4700 block of Green Acres Drive, which is located in the Masons Cove area, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews found heavy fire and smoke showing from all sides of a one story, wood frame structure. The one occupant of the home evacuated safely and went to Roanoke County Public Safety Building #10 on Bradshaw Road to report the fire. He was then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries from smoke inhalation. Four dogs also evacuated the structure and are safe. The house will be a total loss. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause.###