One person displaced by Roanoke County fire

| By

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 2:07 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 to the 4800 block of Branch Road, in the Mount Pleasant area, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Roanoke County Station 7 (Clearbrook) found nothing showing from the roof a two story, brick-sided, single family home. Once crews made entry into the home they did discover fire and smoke conditions in the kitchen. The fire was under control in less than 10 minutes after the arrival of the first units. The house was occupied at the time of the fire by one adult who escaped without harm and there were no other injuries. The homeowner will be displaced but will be staying with family who lives close. We appreciate the assistance of Roanoke Fire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.