One person displaced by Roanoke County fire

| By

(Roanoke County, VA—May1, 2021) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 5:50p.m., on Saturday, May1, 2021 to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road, in the North County area,for the report of a commercial fire alarm. First arriving crews from City of Roanoke Fire and EMS Engine 3 found smoke showing from a third story window of a large multi-story apartment building. The apartment was occupied by a single adult at the time of the fire. All occupants of the apartment building were able to evacuate without injury.The fire was knocked down in about ten minutes after the arrival of the first units.The building’s sprinkler system kept the fire controlled until the fire department could arrive. The damage from smoke and fire is minimal, though there is some water damage to the apartment where the fire occurred and the floors below. The occupant will be displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross. We appreciate the help of multiple unit from the City of Roanoke on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating and will provide a damage estimate. ###