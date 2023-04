One girl found, one still missing out of Franklin County

One of two missing underage girls has been located safely. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 13-year-old Janiyah Rigney has been found safe. However, 14-year-old Kinley Blankenship is still missing. She’s described as white, 5-foot-5, 130 lbs. with brown hair and a tattoo of “Show No Love” on her left forearm.