One driver dies as pickups collide; charges pending against the other

| By

NEWS RELEASE: At 4:09 a.m. this morning (Jan. 14), Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Route 11, north of Dublin and 1.3 miles south of Route 1170.

A 2011 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck was traveling south on Route 11 when it crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 1998 Ford F150 pick-up truck head-on.

The driver of the Ford, Perry A. Hodge, 49, of Dublin, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Michael D. Morris, 26, of Pulaski, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.