One dead in US 460 accident when car is pinned under truck

| By

One person is dead after a crash left a car pinned under a truck on US 460 in Montgomery County. The Sheriff’s office says it happened this afternoon in the Elliston area. The victim’s name and further details have not yet been released.

News release: On January 17, 2019, shortly after 3:30pm, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Rt. 460-Roanoke Road, in the Elliston area of the county. Initial calls indicated the crash involved a tractor trailer and a passenger car, which was pinned under the truck. One person in the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the tractor trailer was not injured. The crash is still under investigation at this time and the name of the victim will not be released until next of kin has been notified.