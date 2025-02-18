NRV residents recognized in General Assembly for awareness campaign Gene Marrano February 18, 2025 1 min read Two New River Valley residents say Virginia is a “hot spot” for Alpha-gal Syndrome, a severe allergy triggered by tick bites. Their non-profit raising awareness was recently recognized at the General Assembly. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has more: Share: Continue Reading Previous: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is on Trump’s listNext: Former church will become Trinity Commons, with affordable housing for seniors Related Stories 1 min read Former church will become Trinity Commons, with affordable housing for seniors Gene Marrano February 18, 2025 1 min read The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is on Trump’s list Denise Membreno February 17, 2025 1 min read Roanoke Parks wants feedback on Master Plan this Wednesday Gene Marrano February 17, 2025