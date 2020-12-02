Northam: No new COVID rules but post-Thanksgiving numbers may change that

Governor Northam says will take a close look at COVID-19 numbers in Virginia in coming days to see if there is any surge in new cases created over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend — and whether to order tighter statewide restrictions. For now, the governor says he will continue the restrictions he ordered almost three weeks ago; they include limiting all gatherings to no more than 25, shutting off restaurant alcohol sales at 10:00 pm and closing restaurants at midnight.

Northam says Virginia continues to have among the lost rates of new cases among US states, still better than 45 others, but he says the current caseload numbers continue to increase, and 15,000 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

