New Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator says he’s been there

The man hired by the City of Roanoke to be its Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator – Chris Roberts – starts in that role on October 5. Roberts’ resume includes the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center and the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice. A $500,000 state grant will support his position and two outreach workers that will also be hired. Roberts says he arrives with a certain level of credibility: