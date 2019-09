New WRABA executive director seeks support for vision

| By

The Williamson Road Area Business Association’s new executive director will attend her first Roanoke Greek Festival, which runs today through Sunday. She has plenty of other ideas for supporting WRABA members. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

9-20 WRABA Wrap#2-WEB

Click below to hear an extended conversation with WRABA’s Valerie Brown:

9-20 WRABA-Longer Listen-WEB