New Vinton bus routes take effect soon — see the new map

Changes to several Valley Metro bus routes in Vinton – numbers 35 and 36 – are coming on January 10th. Its the result of a two-year study that involved several agencies and public feedback. The changes eliminate some stops with low ridership and adds others that Vinton officials also say will help residents get to and from their jobs. Check the Valley Metro website for all of the changes.

From the Town of Vinton: With the new bus routes, buses will travel east on West Virginia Avenue from the City of Roanoke to the Town of Vinton, turn left onto Pollard Street with stops at the Carilion Clinic Family Medicine and the Roanoke County Vinton Branch Library. The route will then make a right turn onto Washington Avenue and stop at the former Vinton Motors Building (future site of the Vinyard Station mixed-use development project). Most existing stops have been preserved along the rest of Washington Avenue. The route then turns right onto Bypass Road with a single bus stop fronting the River Park Shopping Center, as buses will no longer enter this property.