New Star City Pass offers discounts to local attractions

| By

Its been talked about for years but now there is finally a discounted, pay-one-price “Star City Pass” that allows visitors to Roanoke – or locals – to visit 8 cultural attractions. The Star City Pass is forty dollars for those 17 and under; 50 dollars for adults – it represents a 31 percent discount overall. They can only be purchased at the Center in the Square box office – good for museums there; plus the Taubman, the Link Museum, Mill Mountain Zoo and the Transportation Museum. Right now its deemed a pilot project through August. Susan Jennings with the Roanoke Arts Commission was at the official roll-out this morning.

3-13 Star City Pass #1-WEB