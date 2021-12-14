New RoCo Administrator promoted from within

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard L. Caywood, P.E. as its new County Administrator. At its meeting on December 14, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an employment agreement with Mr. Caywood. The Board conducted a national search for the new County Administrator, assisted by The Berkley Group, of Bridgewater, Virginia. Board Chair Jason Peters said, “While we conducted a national search, we were delighted to find the right person for this position within the County organization. Richard has been an important part of many significant initiatives, both completed and currently underway. He has proven himself time and again and we believe that he will provide continuity and stability during this important time for Roanoke County and the region.
The Board looks forward to working with Richard to further improve the county organization and its services.”Mr. Caywood has served as Roanoke County’s Assistant County Administrator since March 2013with management responsibilities over a wide range of County operations, including public safety, social services, community planning and development, libraries, and parks, recreation, and tourism. “It is my privilege to continue my service to the residents of Roanoke County as their next administrator,” said Mr. Caywood. “I share the Board’s vision to drive responsible growth and prosperity while preserving the outstanding natural assets.”