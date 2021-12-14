New RoCo Administrator promoted from within

The Board looks forward to working with Richard to further improve the county organization and its services.”Mr. Caywood has served as Roanoke County’s Assistant County Administrator since March 2013with management responsibilities over a wide range of County operations, including public safety, social services, community planning and development, libraries, and parks, recreation, and tourism. “It is my privilege to continue my service to the residents of Roanoke County as their next administrator,” said Mr. Caywood. “I share the Board’s vision to drive responsible growth and prosperity while preserving the outstanding natural assets.”