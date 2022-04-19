New Market President is named for LewisGale

SALEM, VA. (April 19, 2022) — HCA Virginia has tapped Alan Fabian, formerly the chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, to lead the LewisGale Regional Health System as market president and LewisGale Medical Center chief executive officer. Fabian has been with HCA Healthcare since 1995, serving in senior leadership roles in several Louisiana hospitals and since 2013 at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

“We are pleased to tap Alan into this market-wide president position,” said Tim McManus, HCA Capital Division president. “Alan has been very successful building strong hospital cultures which have driven exceptional quality, patient experience scores and engaged hospital teams. He has also developed strong community relationships by participating on the boards of directors for many non-profit organizations, including playing a strategic role with the New River Valley Health task force.”

Durian Fabian’s tenure at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, the hospital significantly grew by developing service lines to meet community needs and recruiting physicians to the New River Valley. The hospital also completed several large capital projects to better serve its patients, including, most recently, a $16 million surgical services renovation that is expected to be completed in 2023.

“I am excited for this new opportunity to lead the LewisGale system,” said Fabian. “I have grown to love southwest Virginia, and this new role allows me to continue to serve the communities of this region and ensure they have access to world-class healthcare close to home.”

The four-hospital LewisGale Regional Health System provides care throughout southwest Virginia,including LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, and LewisGale Medical Center.