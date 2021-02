New COVID numbers from VDH

The latest 24 hour reporting period for COVID-19 from the Virginia Department of Health shows 3215 new cases in Virginia. Locally that includes Montgomery County with 83 new cases, followed by Roanoke County with 71. 13 new cases in Salem, Roanoke City totals were actually adjusted downward by 19. Botetourt County reports 20 new COVID positive test results since yesterday.