New “Beagle bill’ state laws play big role behind mass adoption

Work is now underway to remove — and eventually adopt — 4,000 beagles from a breeding facility that is closing down west of Richmond. It is due in large part to a series of state laws nicknamed “Beagle bills” that took effect just this month. Lawmakers say the intent is to effectively put an end to such businesses in Virginia. WFIR’s Evan Jones with one of the bills’ chief sponsors: