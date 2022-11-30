NCAA championship soccer in Salem tomorrow through Sunday

If the World Cup has whetted your appetite for championship soccer you can watch teams contend for a title this week in Salem. The NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s semi-finals and finals will be held on campus at Roanoke College between tomorrow and Sunday. The men’s semifinals are tomorrow; the women follow on Friday – with both NCAA title matches this weekend. The Commonwealth has “skin in the game” – Mary Washington in the men’s Final Four; Virginia Wesleyan in the women’s semi’s. Salem is also inching closer to having hosted 100 NCAA championship events. Carey Harveycutter is Director of Tourism for the City of Salem:

The Soccer Championships will be held at Kerr Stadium on the Roanoke College campus. Two Virginia schools are in the semi-finals: Virginia Wesleyan in the women’s field and Mary Washington in the men’s final four.