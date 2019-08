My Pillow inventor delivers message of hope and redemption at Liberty

| By

The inventor of “My Pillow” delivered a message of hope and redemption to Liberty University students yesterday — along with 12,000 pillows, one for each student attending the convocation assembly. Mike Lindell also shared a story of a family life lost — and a business almost lost — from crack cocaine addiction. He says his recovery and his invention are part of something much bigger than any business, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

08-22 Lindell-LIbery Wrap1-WEB