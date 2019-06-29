MVP protestor arrested, charged

(from Virginia State Police) At 7 a.m. Friday, the Virginia State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of individuals securing themselves to equipment being used for the Mountain Valley Pipeline construction. State police spent several hours trying to negotiate the surrender of a male subject who had secured himself to an excavator at the pipeline work site in the 3000 block of Bradshaw Road. State police notified the individual that warrants for his arrest had been obtained and requested that he come down off the excavator. He complied and released himself from the “sleeping dragon” device he was using to secure himself to the construction equipment. With the assistance of two troopers and a mechanical lift, he was lowered to the ground. Medical assistance was offered to him, but he denied any injury and refused treatment.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., Michael J. James -Deramo, 26, of Blacksburg, Va. was charged with §18.2-121 entering property of another for purpose of damaging it, etc.(Code of Virginia 18.2-121) and breaking, injuring, defacing, destroying or preventing the operation of vehicle, aircraft or boat (18.2-146).