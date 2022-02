Musical returns to Showtimers stage

After more than 2 years, a musical returns to the Showtimers Community Theatre in Roanoke, starting tomorrow night for a two-week run. Its the two-time Broadway musical “She Loves Me.” Stevie Holcomb is the director, Brad Craft plays the salesman Sipos and Gary Reid is the show’s producer. They joined WFIR’s Gene Marrano earlier this week for a preview, and here is a “Longer Listen”: