“Mr. October” to help Pulaski Yankees prospects this weekend

News release: The Pulaski Yankees will welcome Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson to Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park August 17 and 18. The 21-year MLB veteran currently serves as a consultant for the New York Yankees and will be in town to work with the organization’s prospects. “We’re glad Reggie is coming to the ballpark,” said Pulaski Yankees owner David Hagan. “We feel honored that he’s chosen Calfee Park to come and visit.” Jackson will be in town to work with the Yankees players and player development staff. There will not be a meet and greet or autograph session during his visit to Pulaski.