More on Chris’s Coffee & Custard coming soon to 9th Street

| By

Earlier this week we told you about “Chris’s Coffee & Custard,” on 9th Street Southeast in Roanoke – which will be a unique business in several ways when it opens, including a special employee staff. Now let’s go more in-depth with Beth Woodrum and her son Chris:

3-14 Woodrum-Longer Listen-WEB