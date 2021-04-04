More Easter weekend gunfire: Man shot in SE Roanoke

| By

NEWS RELEASE: On April 3, 2021 at approximately 11:55 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. While officers were responding to the scene, they were advised that an adult male with what appeared to be serious injuries from a gunshot wound had arrived via personal transport to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers located evidence of a shooting on scene, but did not locate any other victims or suspects. No arrests have been made regarding this incident at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.