Mil Mountain Theatre will return with filmed, virtual production in September

| By

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke hosted Ginger Poole, the producing artistic director at Mill Mountain Theatre during its weekly virtual club meeting yesterday. Poole shared with attendees how Mill Mountain Theatre will pull off it’s next big production–Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. WFIR intern reporter Camden Lazenby has more:

WFIR-AMNE-WEB