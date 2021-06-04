McAuliffe maintains strong lead; Lt. Gov. race a tossup

A just released Roanoke College poll shows Former Governor Terry McAuliffe and incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring hold strong leads in their races for the Democratic nominations – each registering 49 percent support from likely voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. The late May statewide phone survey shows the race for lieutenant governor is still wide open, with Delegate Hala Ayala leading Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul 16 to 11 percent, with four other candidates trailing – and 45 percent still undecided. Senior Political Analyst Harry Wilson: