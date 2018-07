McAfee’s Knob: All Roanoke Co. Fire/Rescue trainees hike there

A rescue call this week near McAfee’s Knob is just the latest of many that Roanoke County Fire and Rescue calls handle each year. So many, in fact, that going there is now a routine part of new recruit training. The department now has all its new personnel hike the trail to become familiar with it. The latest rescue came this week when a 13-year-old girl fell and was unable to walk back on her own. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

