Mayor Lea: no Second Amendment Resolution vote here

Roanoke City Council got an earful from residents urging the city to adopt a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution at its afternoon meeting – but after everyone spoke Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. said that’s not happening. A number of other localities in the region have considered or approved non-binding Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions – anticipating that the new Democrat-controlled General Assembly will address gun control measures next month. Lea says Roanoke City Council is advocating for “common sense” measures. Lea also noted language in the 2020 legislative agenda Council approved this morning.

