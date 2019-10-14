Many working families still apply for Salvation Army Angel Tree Christmas help

If early signups are any indication, the Salvation Army says the number of Angel Tree requests is likely to be higher this year than last — even though by most measures, the economy is doing quite well. Salvation Army leaders say many of those requesting help are working families, but they do not make enough to make ends meet.WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

From the Salvation Army:

(Roanoke) The Salvation Army will begin taking Angel Tree applications for Christmas assistance at The Salvation Army in Shawnee for Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Vinton, Salem, Craig or Botetourt County residents.

Who: Low Income Families with Children ages 12 and under for Christmas assistance

What: Apply for assistance with Christmas Gifts for their children ages 12 and under

When: October 9-11 & 14-18 2019

These will be the only sign up days. There will be NO make-up days.

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 and 1:00 PM – 6:00 pm

Where: The Salvation Army of Roanoke, VA.

724 Dale Ave. SE

All applicants must bring the following:

Photo ID for the head of household (Driver’s License or State ID) Proof of Residence: (One of the following) Utility bill, Phone bill, Rental agreement, Mail that matches your ID with zip codes. Proof of Household Income: (One of the following) Paycheck stub, Unemployment documentation, Food stamps documentation, any documentation that shows how you maintain your household. Proof of Children: (One of the following) TANF papers, Birth certificate, Shot records that show DOB, any legal form that has your name and the child’s name and DOB (Social Security cards will NOT be accepted as proof that this is your child) Proof that child or children has same address as head of household such as Medicaid form, report cards, shot records or lease agreement. Clothing/shoe sizes for all children (12 and under) Gift suggestions for all children (12 and under)*

Note: Do not bring your children with you as to aide in processing each family in a more timely manner. Also, gifts are purchased at the discretion of sponsors. The Salvation Army only provides sponsors suggestions. It is ideal to keep your suggested gifts at $40 or less.

Bring all required information to 724 Dale Avenue SE, the 9th – 11 th & 14th – 18th of October to sign up! For more information call The Salvation Army at 540-343-5335.