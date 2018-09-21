Man shot at Roanoke sports bar

Police say a man is in hospitalized in stable condition after an early-morning shooting in the Norwich neighborhood of southwest Roanoke. Police say it happened on the 700-block of Bridge Street, and while they do not name the business, but multiple reports indicate it happened at the First Down Sports Lounge. So far, no arrests are reported.

From Roanoke Police: On September 21, 2018 just after 1:30 am, Roanoke Police responded to the 700 block of Bridge Street SW in reference to a shots fired call. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victim is listed in stable condition at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone that may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540)344-8500 and share what they know.