Man rushed to hospital after shooting at Vinton McDonald’s

From Vinton Police Department: Vinton, VA -On October 11, 2021, at 9:39 PM officers of the Vinton Police Department responded to a Malicious Wounding at 809 Hardy Road, in regards to reports of a person with a gunshot wound. Responding officers located an adult male inside the establishment with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. A preliminary investigation indicates that a shooting took place in the parking lot of the aforementioned address. The suspected vehicle, a silver sedan, fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. No suspects have been located at this time. The male was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are still actively working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting. This matter remains under investigation and no further information is currently available for release. Information regarding the incident is asked to call the Vinton Police Department at (540)283-7034.