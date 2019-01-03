Man charged with stealing cash, jewelry, silver from antique store

A Roanoke man is charged with stealing about $3,000 worth of cash, jewelry and sterling silver items from a Vinton antiques store. Vinton Police say it occurred last month at Cornerstone Antiques. 31-year-old Matthew Morris was arrested yesterday and faces multiple counts.

From Vinton Police: On December 15, 2018, officers from Vinton Police Department responded to a burglary call at Cornerstone Antiques located at 123 W. Lee Avenue in the Town of Vinton. The initial investigation revealed someone had broken into the business after hours and had stolen cash, jewelry, and sterling silver items valued at approximately $3,000.00. An investigation by Vinton detectives led to the development of a suspect, Matthew David Morris, age 31, of Roanoke, VA. On 1/2/2019 Matthew David Morris was arrested on charges of burglary, grand larceny and three counts of obtaining money by false pretense – all related to the burglary at Cornerstone Antiques. He was transported to the Roanoke County Jail.