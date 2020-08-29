Mac and Bob’s closes until September 1

A fifth employee at Mac and Bob’s in Salem has tested positive for the coronavirus, temporarily closing the restaurant until September 1. The iconic Salem eatery reopened after one day’s closure and a deep cleaning earlier this week, after four employees had tested positive for the coronavirus, but WDBJ-7 reports that a fifth positive test led to this longer closure. Mac and Bob’s will then reopen for pick up and curbside orders for a 14-day period per VDH guidelines, beginning September 1, due to the fact that no “back of the house” employees have tested positive.