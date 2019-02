Lt. Gov accusations published by same blog that posted Northam photo

| By

As the fallout continues for Governor Northam after the discovery of a racist photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook profile page, the woman who accused the lieutenant governor of sexual assault is consulting with a law firm that was involved in the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings. WFIR’s Ian Price has more:

