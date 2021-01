Local mass vaccination events may be announced soon

The director for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says she hears “heart breaking stories everyday” about people seeking a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Dr. Cynthia Morrow again urged patience today, while also saying the two local health districts should put COVID vaccine shots into about 4000 arms this week. She also said Carilion Clinic will soon announce mass vaccination events in coordination with the Virginia Department of Health.

