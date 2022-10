Westside Traffic Garden is all about safe street skills

A parking lot painted with simulated streets, bike lanes, railroad crossings – along with “Stop” and “Yield” signs – is now the “Westside Traffic Garden” in northwest Roanoke at Westside Elementary School, where Kristen English is the Principal. Westside students on bikes got the chance to check out the Traffic Garden after a ribbon cutting this morning. It will be open to other Roanokers when school is out as well. Funding came from a $200,000 grant.