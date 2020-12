Local Fire-EMS personnel get COVID vaccine at Berglund center

The Virginia Department of Health held an event today to vaccinate up to 300 EMS workers from within the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. 6 local Fire Chiefs rolled up their sleeves and got the COVID vaccine at the same time as a show of unity. Roanoke City and County, Salem, Botetourt, Craig and Alleghany County Emergency Services workers received the first of two COVID-19 vaccine shots today outside the Berglund Center. David Hoback is Chief of the Roanoke City Fire-EMS Department:

12-23 Hoback-Vaccine for web