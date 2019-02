Local comedian draws from time in NYC for Sunday show in Roanoke

| By

Both the national headliner and host of a stand-up comedy show this weekend in downtown Roanoke have local roots but didn’t meet each other until they were performing in New York City. WFIR’s Ian Price has the story:

02-14 Comedy Serendipity WRAP

You can hear our full interview with local comedians Johnny Camacho and Alicia Hollingsworth below

Comedians J.Camacho and A. Hollingsworth 02-13-19