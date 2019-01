Local Colors part of the Gateways for Growth process

Several local non-profits that deal with immigrants and refugees on a regular basis are also working with Roanoke City to draw that population closer to the rest of the community. More on the “Gateways for Growth Award” we told you about last week from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

