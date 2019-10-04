Local catering companies make news

Published October 4, 2019 | By Gene Marrano

Daniel Lemons (left) with John Schop from VWCC (submitted)

A chef from Center Stage catering has been awarded a full scholarship to the Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program after winning a competition last week at the annual memorial gala named for the late restaurateur. Daniel Lemons received an $8000 scholarship to cover the two-year Virginia Western Community College program. He’s particularly fond of barbecue. Lemons recently was named lead chef at the Blue Ridge Hotel in Roanoke.

 

 

 

Tricked out Airstream/G Marrano photo

Those passing through the Roanoke City market area last night may have noticed what looked like a “pop up” restaurant with two Airstream trailers equipped as lounges, dining tables and food stations. It was the launch of the Pink Flamingo Food Company. Long-time caterer Jim Schaal says they will offer the onsite service in a variety of settings. Last night they catered an outdoor wedding rehearsal dinner.

