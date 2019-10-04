Local catering companies make news

A chef from Center Stage catering has been awarded a full scholarship to the Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program after winning a competition last week at the annual memorial gala named for the late restaurateur. Daniel Lemons received an $8000 scholarship to cover the two-year Virginia Western Community College program. He’s particularly fond of barbecue. Lemons recently was named lead chef at the Blue Ridge Hotel in Roanoke.

Those passing through the Roanoke City market area last night may have noticed what looked like a “pop up” restaurant with two Airstream trailers equipped as lounges, dining tables and food stations. It was the launch of the Pink Flamingo Food Company. Long-time caterer Jim Schaal says they will offer the onsite service in a variety of settings. Last night they catered an outdoor wedding rehearsal dinner.