Local author publishes second novel in series

| By

Jim Sargent is a retired Virginia Western Community College history professor who began writing historical novels based around the World War Two era a few years ago. The second entry in his “Mickey Mathews Mystery” series is “The Long Pursuit” – about Nazis infiltrating a bomber production plant in Michigan. Jim Sargent can now also be seen discussing his novels on Blue Ridge Public Television’s “Write Around the Corner” program that features local authors. It has also been posted on the pbs.org website. Here is a “Longer Listen” segment with Jim Sargent and WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

2-8 Jim Sargent Longer Listen-WEB