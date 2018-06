Little Pink House screening puts eminent domain – and MVP – in the spotlight

| By

Eminent domain – the taking of private land for the “public good” – was one tool that paved the way for the Mountain Valley Pipeline. An infamous eminent domain case that made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2005 is now a movie being screened tonight at the Grandin Theatre as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

