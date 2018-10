LewisGale physicians acquires Salem-based Virginia Orthopaedic

LewisGale Regional Health System announced today it is acquiring Salem-based Virginia Orthopaedic effective October 1. The new entity will be named LewisGale Physicians – Virginia Orthopedics. It will operate from the medical care providers current offices at 101 Knotbreak Road in Salem. Nine of Virginia Orthopaedic’s 10 providers will remain with the new organization.