LewisGale employees’ food sculpture leads to $20k food bank donation

| By

The collective creativity of many LewisGale Medical Center employees has led to a $20,000 donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia. LewisGale’s parent company, HCA Healthcare, conducted a national sculpture contest among its many facilities to support local food drives — and LewisGale’s entry came in second, leading to the HCA contribution. Feeding Southwest Virginia President Pamela Irvine says the grant is especially appropriate coming from a health system:

The LewisGale workers used about 800 vegetable cans and 150 boxes of stuffing to create their eight-foot-tall, 10-foot-wide display that looks like a big Etch-a-Sketch. It weighs more than 800 pounds.

Participating employees and hospital leaders will meet with Feeding Southwest Virginia at its facility for a check presentation and to unload the food donations from the structure and other collection boxes.

“Our colleagues continually show up for our patients, their families, and our communities,” said Amy Woods, chief nursing officer. “We are elated to make a significant donation to such a worthy organization that helps our friends, family, and neighbors.”