LewisGale, City of Salem celebrate Arbor Day with tree planting

The last Friday in April is celebrated every year as Arbor Day and this morning LewisGale Medical Center planted trees along Braeburn Drive to observe the occasion. Arbor Day is a national holiday created 150 years ago to recognize the importance of trees. Salem Mayor Renee Turk saluted the staff at LewisGale for their dedication to patients during the pandemic.